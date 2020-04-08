Boeing (NYSE:BA) may take out $10B through the Federal Reserve's new lending vehicle for helping the U.S. economy during the coronavirus crisis, UBS analyst Myles Walton says.

Equity markets might initially welcome Boeing's use of the facility, but at the same time investors need to recalibrate to the company's increasingly debt-laden capital structure, the analyst says.

But Walton continues to worry about the hangover of Boeing's heavy debt load, which could climb to $40B of net debt in 2020 from $18B at year-end 2019.

The firm maintains a Neutral rating on Boeing shares while slashing its price target to $150 from $284.