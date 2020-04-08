Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is furloughing big parts of its sales staff as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc with a lot of the company's bread-and-butter businesses.

“Starting today we will begin furloughing significant portions of our sales and sales operations teams in North America, with the expectation that we will extend these and other actions, including layoffs,” interim CEO Aaron Cooper said in a note to employees, according to Ad Age.

That comes as related businesses including restaurants, nail salons and gyms close up during stay-at-home orders nationwide.

The furlough is for three months with no guarantee of recall, according to the report.

At the end of 2019, Groupon had 933 on its North American sales staff.