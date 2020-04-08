WeWork (WE) hasn't paid rent in some locations as it negotiates with landlords in hopes of cutting at least 30% from its rent liabilities, according to Bloomberg sources.

The landlord discussions include potential rent abatement, revenue-sharing structures, and other lease amendments.

Last summer, WeWork revealed rent liabilities of $47B ahead of its failed IPO.

WeWork spokesperson: "Rather than implementing a companywide policy on rent payments, we are individually reaching out to our more than 600 global landlord partners to work in good faith towards finding asset-specific solutions that benefit all parties involved."