Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) expects net sales growth of 3% Q/Q for its quarter ending on March 31.

The company received record bookings in the quarter, and the backlog for the June quarter is currently up 9% Q/Q.

Microchip believes the bookings strength comes from customer panic about potential coronavirus-related supply chain disruptions.

MCHP's CEO, executive team, and the board will take a 20% pay cut, effective April 20. Other non-factory employees will receive a 10% salary reduction.

The company will report its March quarter results on May 7.