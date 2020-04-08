Airbnb (AIRB) will block most customers from booking stays in Britain after tourism minister Nigel Huddleston criticized "isolation retreats" advertised on the platform.

The regional bookings will be restricted to key workers and will remain in place until the government coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Last week, Airbnb blocked rentals for private rooms in shared houses and disabled the instant book feature for whole properties.

The British government had ordered hotels and other accommodations to close during the lockdown unless the property was serving key workers or vulnerable groups.