UBS is joining fellow Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) in splitting its annual dividend in two, a capitulation to regulators criticizing plans to keep a full payout during the COVID-19 crisis.

UBS had reaffirmed its plan to pay a full $0.73/share just over a week ago. Now it will pay half as a regular dividend, with the rest to be separately approved in a special meeting on Nov. 19.

Credit Suisse is dividing its planned annual dividend of 0.2776 Swiss francs/share similarly, with half now and half in a separately approved distribution in the fall.

UBS expects to report Q1 net profit of about $1.5B (vs. a year-ago $1.1B), with CET1 capital and leverage ratios in line with its targets (well above required).