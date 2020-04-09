All eyes on OPEC+ virtual meeting
- Things are pretty tense in the oil markets ahead of a virtual meeting of the alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers today at 4:00 p.m. Vienna time (10 a.m. ET). The spotlight will be on whether Russia, Saudi Arabia and non-participant U.S. will agree to cut crude production amid plunging prices and a lack of storage capacity.
- "Stalemate is not an option for any of the parties involved," warns Nansen Saleri, CEO of Quantum Reservoir Impact and Saudi Aramco's former head of reservoir management. Even an OPEC+ combined cut of 10M to 15M barrels per day of output won't match the estimated drop in Q2 demand of 16.4M barrels a day. Crude oil is seen swinging to as low as $20 per barrel or as high as $40 per barrel based on how the meeting goes.
- In today's early action, WTI crude oil futures +5.5% to $26.47/bbl and Brent crude +3.1% to $33.85/bbl on indications that the Russians will play ball. (CL1:COM)
