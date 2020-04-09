Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech today that COVID-19 is having a serious impact on the Japanese economy. Kuroda pointed to declines in exports, output, demand from overseas tourists and private consumption.

The Bank of Japan is expected to make a rare projection later this month that the world's third-largest economy will fall in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic. The development would be the first time the BOJ has forecast a full-year contraction since 2014.

Some economists see Japan's GDP falling by more than 5% this year. The BOJ will post its new forecast at its next rate review on April 27-28.

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, DBJP, JPNL, HEWJ, JEQ, EZJ, EWV, JPXN, JPN, BBJP, FJP, FLJP, GSJY, HJPX, DEWJ, HFXJ, EWJE, FLJH, ZJPN