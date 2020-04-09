Stocks look for another winning session

Global stocks continue to gain on hopes that the pandemic is nearing a peak and that a crude oil output deal will be struck.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% , Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up 1.3% , South Korea's Kospi gained 1.6% and Australia's ASX rallied 3.5% . Japan's Nikkei ended flat on the day after a dour appraisal from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on the economy.

Meanwhile, European stocks are breaking higher, led by Germany's DAX up 2.1% and U.K.'s FTSE 100 1.9% higher .

U.S. stock futures are all pointing to modest gains at the moment.