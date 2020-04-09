Pandemic fight goes on

There was a more optimistic tone at the coronavirus briefing yesterday even after New York City reported its deadliest day so far. White House officials said they see "real evidence" that lockdowns and stay-at-home efforts are working in states like California and Washington to slow the pandemic.

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx noted cities like New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago and Boston are still seeing a high percentage of positive tests, while Vice President Mike Pence said the short-term objective is to test as many Americans as possible.

Global COVID-19 cases now number over 1.5M, with over 430K reported in the U.S.

Previously: U.S. continues supply surge in battle against COVID-19: coronavirus briefing (April 8)

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.