Consumers hoard pet food amid pandemic

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Hal Lawton said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the retailer has seen a sharp increase in pet food sales as consumers stock up on the staple.

The pet food hoarding phenomenon could also be a near-term sales driver for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), which is hoping to make long-term customers out of the online buyers.

Both companies have seen their share prices fare pretty well during the pandemic, with Tractor Supply up 8.88% and Freshpet 12.25% higher.