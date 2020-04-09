China's March passenger car sales fell 41% Y/Y in March to 1.08M units, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association.

The sharp drop wasn't surprising amid the efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Electric vehicle sales were 47.1K units during the month, including 10,160 units for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

CPCA expects overall April sales to be stronger than the March tally.

