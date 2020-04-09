Cowen's Andrew Charles takes on the tricky task of modeling Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) sales coming out of the pandemic after hearing the company's update yesterday.

The FQ2 Americas same-store sales estimate goes to -3% from +2%, while Charles expects FQ3 Americas comparable sales to be -53% vs. -18% prior. "For 4Q, we lower our estimate from -4% to -5%. We assume all company-operated locations are open at the beginning of the quarter and are down 20% for the first month, and return to normalized 3% in August and September," he estimates.

Looking further ahead, Charles expects 2020 EPS of $1.63 and 2021 EPS of $3.23 out of SBUX. The consensus marks aren't really comparable anymore.

Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Starbucks with a price target of $65.