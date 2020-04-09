Thinly traded nano cap Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ:TLSA) rockets 91% premarket on average volume in reaction to its announcement that it has developed an investigational new technology that enables the direct delivery of IL-6-inhibiting monoclonal antibodies into the lungs via a handheld inhaler or nebulizer.

The company says the technology advances its IL-6 candidate TZLS-501 for the potential treatment of COVID-19, adding that it could be useful with other antibodies and drugs. A provisional patent application has been filed.

It acquired the candidate from Swiss biotech Novimmune in 2017.

IL-6 is a proinflammatory cytokine (protein) that is believed to play a key role in the development of severe lung damage in severely ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome.

IL-6 inhibitor-related tickers: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)