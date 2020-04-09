JPMorgan moves off a bearish stance on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) with shares off 45% YTD already and liquidity concerns quelled with the balance sheet free of debt.

The retailer is also seen as a near-term beneficiary of $290B worth of government stimulus.

"We raise our Dec 2020 price target to $21 ($14 prior) based on 2.0x FY21E EBITDA which represents a 150bps discount to the distressed retail average given recent top- and bottom-line volatility," writes analyst Matthew Boss in his breakdown.

JP lifts Big Lots to Neutral from Underweight'

