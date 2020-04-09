Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) expects Q1 revenue to be $4.22B-$4.23B, up 2.7-2.9% Y/Y vs. consensus of $4.21B

COVID-19 impacted Q1 results due to the delays in project fulfillment and reduced client demand, primarily in the travel and hospitality industries. Client demand is expected to further reduce in Q2.

Withdraws FY20 guidance.

Drew down $1.74B on its revolving credit facility, boosting its total cash and investment balance to approximately $4.7B, or net cash of $2.2B, as of 31st March.

