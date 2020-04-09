EMD Serono, the biopharma unit of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY), and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announce completion of the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA for BAVENCIO (avelumab) for first-line maintenance treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC).

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to BAVENCIO for this indication, and the sBLA is being reviewed under its Real-Time Oncology Review pilot program.

BAVENCIO is a human anti-programmed death ligand-1 antibody. Both the companies jointly developed and commercialized BAVENCIO through a strategic alliance, signed in November 2014.