The WSJ reports that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has found a promising coronavirus treatment that works by blocking viral replication. It plans to start testing this summer.

Rheumatoid arthritis med Xeljanz (tofacitinib), a Janus kinase inhibitor, is another option. Testing in COVID-19 patients will start this week in Italy.

Also, it intends to publish research on whether one of its antibiotics benefits COVID-19 patients.

Clinical trials should launch this month evaluating a vaccine candidate that it is developing with Germany's BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).