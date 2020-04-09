Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) announces plans to ramp up production of personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers across Canada.

Over the next two weeks, the Company will begin to reopen all of its eight Canadian facilities with as many as 900 employees working to support the efforts.

With new contracts in place, Canada Goose will produce at least 60K gowns per week, with plans to deliver up to 1.5M at cost. Any unintentional profits, potentially derived from efficiencies, will be donated to national COVID-19 relief funds.

Source: Press Release