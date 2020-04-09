Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) says it's taking decisive actions to manage costs and preserve liquidity amid the pandemic.

The company has temporarily suspended or significantly reduced production at certain facilities in the Americas, Europe and most of Asia outside of China in response to governmental requirements and production rollbacks taken by many of its customers.

In addition to the restructuring plan previously announced, Visteon will further reduce the number of employees at various sites. The new restructuring program is estimated to cost between approximately $11M to $15M and will be substantially completed by the middle of 2021.

Visteon today announced a temporary four-month global salary reduction program for top execs and all other employees. The company also announced that it is withdrawing prior financial guidance

As of March 31, Visteon had approximately $825M of cash and roughly $785M of debt, which includes a $400M drawdown of the revolving credit facility.

