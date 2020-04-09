Armada Hoffler Properties' (NYSE:AHH) calls off plans to acquire ~$135M of assets this year after its agreement to sell a portfolio of seven grocery-anchored retail assets for $106.5M to an institutional buyer is terminated.

"In addition to our multifamily and office properties, our portfolio of high-quality, well-located neighborhood centers, anchored by market dominant high-credit grocers like Kroger and Ahold Delhaize, are precisely the kind of retail assets to own in times like these," said President and CEO Louis Haddad. "So, while it’s unfortunate that the portfolio transaction did not close, we are more than happy to continue owning the real estate."