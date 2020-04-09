Jefferies (Buy) cuts Microchip's (NASDAQ:MCHP) target from $101 to $98, citing near-term visibility problems.

The firm expects Microchip to see "pronounced weakness" late in the June quarter due to the auto production halt.

Jefferies sees a rosier long-term outlook, with deleveraging resulting in P/E multiple expansion.

Susquehanna (Positive) lowers MCHP from $130 to $115, noting the "dour" caveats and cost-cutting plans.

The firm continues to believe in the long-term Microchip thesis, praising management's "proactive measures."

Microchip shares are up 2% pre-market to $81.10.

