Wrap Technologies (OTC:WRTC) announced new BolaWrap product orders from police agencies in California, Missouri, Illinois, Virginia, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington during March 2020.

David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies said, "We believe BolaWrap is an essential tool for law enforcement to restrain non-compliant subjects, especially those suffering from a mental crisis, and the support we continue to receive from officers in the field supports that thesis. It's very encouraging for us to see law enforcement agencies realize the importance of equipping their officers with our product, especially considering the social and economic impacts of COVID-19."