Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) initiated with Overweight rating and $74 (19% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (46% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.

Stereotaxis (NYSEMKT:STXS) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (121% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (641% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 39% premarket.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) upgraded to Overweight with a $25 (96% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 4% premarket.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) upgraded to Buy with a $67 (52% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) downgraded to Hold with a $257 (4% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) downgraded to Underperform with a $6 (13% downside risk) price target at Bank of America. Shares down 5% premarket.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) downgraded to Underperform with a $455 (11% downside risk) price target at Evercore ISI.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $148 (1% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) downgraded to Underperform with a $655 (12% downside risk) price target at Evercore.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 5% premarket.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) downgraded to Underperform with a $58 (17% downside risk) price target at Evercore. Shares down 2% premarket.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) downgraded to Underperform with a $105 (9% downside risk) price target at Evercore.