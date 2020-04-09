Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) initiated with Overweight rating and $74 (19% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.
Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (46% upside) price target at Piper Sandler.
Stereotaxis (NYSEMKT:STXS) initiated with Outperform rating and $6 (121% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.
Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) initiated with Buy rating and $4 (641% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 39% premarket.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) upgraded to Overweight with a $25 (96% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares up 4% premarket.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) upgraded to Buy with a $67 (52% upside) price target at Citigroup.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) downgraded to Hold with a $257 (4% upside) price target at Jefferies.
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) downgraded to Underperform with a $6 (13% downside risk) price target at Bank of America. Shares down 5% premarket.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) downgraded to Underperform with a $455 (11% downside risk) price target at Evercore ISI.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $148 (1% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 1% premarket.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) downgraded to Underperform with a $655 (12% downside risk) price target at Evercore.
Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) downgraded to Neutral at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 5% premarket.
Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) downgraded to Underperform with a $58 (17% downside risk) price target at Evercore. Shares down 2% premarket.
Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) downgraded to Underperform with a $105 (9% downside risk) price target at Evercore.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) downgraded to In Line with a $115 (3% upside) price target at Evercore. Shares down 2% premarket.