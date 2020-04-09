Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) has priced an offering of $1B of its 4.100% senior notes due 2025 at a price equal to 99.982% of their face value, $750M of its 4.500% senior notes due 2027 at a price equal to 99.780% of their face value, and $1.5B of its 4.625% senior notes due 2030 at a price equal to 99.834% of their face value.

The Offering is expected to close on April 13, 2020.

Net proceeds estimated to be ~$3.23B will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of debt, including the repayment, at maturity or upon conversion prior thereto, of its 0.35% Convertible Senior Notes due June 2020 and its 0.90% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021.

The company also priced a private offering of $750M of its 0.75% convertible unsecured senior notes due May 1, 2025 and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, beginning on November 1, 2020.

Net proceeds from the private offering will be ~$735M.

The issuance and sale of the Convertible Notes to settle on April 14, 2020.

Previously: Booking Holdings offers convertible senior notes (April 8)