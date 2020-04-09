France's competition authority decides that Google (GOOG,GOOGL) has to pay French publishers for re-using their content.

Last year, Google tried to get around new EU copyright laws by removing news snippets from search results. Hyperlinks and short abstracts remained visible.

Competition authority's statement: "Google’s practices caused a serious and immediate harm to the press sector, while the economic situation of publishers and news agencies is otherwise fragile, and while the law aimed on the contrary at improving the conditions of remuneration they derive from content produced by journalists."

Google France says it has engaged with publishers "to increase our support and investment in news," and the company will comply with the new order while continuing those negotiations.