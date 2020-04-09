AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) surges 14% in premarket trading after announcing it believes it has reached substantive agreement with some of its largest counterparties on terms and form of a forbearance agreement.

Has received in escrow signature pages for the forbearance agreement and ancillary documents from two of its larger financing counterparties and expects to receive signature pages from additional counterparties.

Through April 7, 2020, MITT has received an aggregate of ~$145M of margin calls due to mark to market declines and haircut changes.

Additionally, through April 2, 2020, either MITT has sold, or lenders have notified the company that they have sold or taken ownership of, assets subject to $425M of certain financing obligations.

It has also received deficiency and close-out notices from certain counterparties alleging deficiencies aggregating ~$34.2M under these financing agreements; ~$29.6M of such deficiencies were alleged by some Royal Bank of Canada affiliates.

Says its previously announced sale of agency RMBS portfolio netted ~$38M of cash proceeds and expects its cash and unencumbered assets to be pledged as collateral for the benefit of its participating financing counterparties upon the execution of the forbearance agreement.