Nano cap iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) is up 26% premarket on increased volume in reaction to its announcement that it has inked two Master Services Agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) aimed at advancing its SARS-CoV-2 Virus-Like Particle vaccine candidate.

Under the agreements, IDRI will support preclinical development and will oversee clinical trials while the company will provide process development and manufacturing services.

The MoU calls for a separate agreement within 60 days between the parties if the company opts to include one of IDRI's adjuvants in the program (called IBIO-200).