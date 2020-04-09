KeyBanc Capital Markets drops its price target on Overweight-rated Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to $18 from $26 to reflect the disruption around the pandemic.

"We assume that keep rates will remain temporarily soft and that new customer growth trends will deteriorate. Our long-term thesis remains unchanged, but near- to medium- term conditions will remain highly challenged," advises Ed Yruma, Managing Director at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Yruma's bull-case scenario on SFIX is for the online retailer to grow share of wallet and expand into newer categories to drive more than +20% revenue growth. The bear case scenario sets out that Stitch Fix's advertising expense will jump with low ROI and customer net adds.