NeoImmuneTech, a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharma company, has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to evaluate the combination of the former's NT-I7 (also known as Hyleukin-7), a long-acting IL-7, and latter's Opdivo (Nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody.

The goal of the Phase 2 study is to establish safety and tolerability, and to evaluate anti-tumor activity of the combination in subjects with advanced or metastatic gastric, gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC).

Under the terms of the agreement, NeoImmuneTech will be the sponsor of the trial and BMY will supply nivolumab.

While the first study will focus on gastric/GEJ/EAC cancers, the two companies may conduct additional combination trials in the future.