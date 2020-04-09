JPMorgan lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to an Underweight rating from Neutral on its view that the share price doesn't reflect the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

The firm also expects downside risk to Mexico GDP in 2020 based on lagging policy responses and insufficient healthcare facilities in the nation.

"We expect KSU can maintain its recent operating efficiency gains but this risk will take time to unfold and is not reflected in expectations or valuation," warns analyst Brian Ossenbeck.

JP assigns a price target of $130 to KSU.

Kansas City Southern is inactive in the premarket session.