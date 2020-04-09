Fauci hopes to see steps to normalization by summer - NBC

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious diseases expert who regularly speaks at the White House coronavirus task force briefings, tells NBC he hopes that steps to normalization will be underway by summer.

Fauci, who is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also said he thinks New York may be beginning to turn the corner and starting to see a flattening of the coronavirus curve.

The U.S. has ~432K confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14,808 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center; New York state has 151K of those cases and 6,269 of those deaths.