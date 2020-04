Citing COVID-19 disruptions, NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is withdrawing its FY 2020 financial guidance.

Q1 Revenue is expected to be ~$106M, (+11% Y/Y).

Clinical test volume grew ~7% Y/Y in Q1, but was down ~20% Y/Y in the last two weeks of March and in early April.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected below previous guidance of $8M.

The Company does not plan to reduce its employee levels and is redeploying as necessary.

NeoGenomics plans to release its Q1 financial results on April 28, before open.