Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) brings back a 2% discount on its common shares issued from treasury under the dividend reinvestment feature of its Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan.

Under the plan, shareholders may elect to have dividends on common shares reinvested in additional common shares of the bank.

The discount will start with the fiscal Q2 2020 dividend and be in place until further notice.

The bank has used this capital "tool" many times over the years, observes Mike Newton of Scotia Capital's Newton Group.