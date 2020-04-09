Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) comes out in opposition to mandated oil production cuts by Texas energy regulators, joining Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and other large oil companies in opposing the idea.

The free market is "the most efficient means of sorting out the extreme supply and demand imbalances we are now experiencing," the company says.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which has the authority to mandate production curbs in the state, will consider next week a proposal submitted by Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to require larger oil producers to cut output by 20% beginning May 1.

Separately, four people working at Exxon's Baytown, Tex., petrochemical complex have tested positive for Covid-19, although production at the 560K bbl/day refinery within the complex has not been affected, Reuters reports.

Exxon reportedly shut the refinery's 90K bbl/day gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 2 last month due to plunging demand brought on by people staying home to prevent the spread of the virus; it is the only unit shut at the refinery.