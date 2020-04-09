The FDA has signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating intranasal administration of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company's (NYSE:BHVN) migraine med vazegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, in COVID-19 patients with pulmonary complications who need supplemental oxygen. Shares up 4% premarket.

The rationale is that the drug may mitigate hyperimmune reactions that could prove fatal in these patients.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) has suspended guidance for its release of data from its OTIVIDEX Phase 3 and OTO-313 Phase 2 studies.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) is partnering with Ciox Health on a U.S.-based COVID-19 patient data registry aimed at expediting diagnoses and treatments.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) will initiate a study this summer for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate LUNAR-COV19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) has mobilized 10K phlebotomists for home blood draws for routine transplant tests in response to the pandemic.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is advancing TD-093, a lung-selective nebulized Janus kinase inhibitor, for preventing cytokine storm associated with acute lung injury in COVID-19 patients.