Independent Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) has collected 89% of its April rent receipts.

“For those residents directly impacted and demonstrating financial hardship, we will provide flexibility in meeting their near-term monthly rental requirements,” said Chairman and CEO Scott Schaeffer. “This includes creating payment plans, waiving late fees and halting evictions.”

The REIT also let a non-binding LOI for the acquisition of three class A communities in Atlanta, GA, expire, without realizing any financial penalty.

On March 31, IRT settled $50M of its forward equity agreement by issuing 3.4 million shares; IRT has 6.944M shares remaining to be issued under the forward equity agreement for current gross proceeds of ~$102M.

Currently has ~$258M total liquidity position.

IRT reports Q1 earnings after market close on May 6.