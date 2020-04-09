The U.S. Senate tells its members not to use Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) due to security concerns, according to FT sources.

Senators were advised to find an alternative form of communication, but Zoom wasn't outright banned.

Zoom usage has skyrocketed with the coronavirus-related work from home shift, and the new fame has come with an increased focus on the company's security practices.

Recent media reports have included Zoom's inaccurate end-to-end encryption claims, sending user data to Facebook, routing traffic through China, and "zoombombing," which is when random people crash a meeting.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan pledged to do better on security, and the company hired Facebook's former security head as an outside advisor.

ZM shares are down 2% pre-market to $115.50.

Previously: Zoom banned at Google (Apr. 08 2020)