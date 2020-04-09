MSCI postpones moving MSCI Kuwait Indexes to Emerging Markets status until the November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review as the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the ability of international institutional investors to fully perform the preparation work required ahead of the implementation.

The MSCI Kuwait Indexes continue to meet all the necessary criteria for a classification in Emerging Markets.

Market participants have recently highlighted that they were experiencing difficulties as a result of COVID-19 measures in the process of opening accounts required to trade Kuwaiti stocks.

That's resulting in rising concern that these investors will not have their accounts open in time and will not be able to implement the reclassification during the May 2020 SAIR.

