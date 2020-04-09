John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is reducing FY2020 outlook as it sees declines in print book sales, declines in businesses, delays in closing annual journal subscription agreements and delays in customer payments due to pandemic impact.

Revenue estimates reduced from $1,855M - $1,885M to $1,805M - $1,825M; Adjusted EBITDA from $352M - $372M to $325M - $350M and Adjusted EPS from $2.45 - $2.55 to $2.15 - $2.30.

The company completely withdrew free cash flow guidance of $210M - $230M and suspended share repurchases.