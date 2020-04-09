B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) reports record quarterly gold production and revenues from its mines, and says it is on track to meet full-year gold production guidance of at least 1M oz.

Preliminary Q1 total gold production hit 262,632 oz., including 12K oz. of estimated attributable gold production from Calibre Mining, with the Fekola mine achieving record quarterly production of 164K oz., 49% higher than the year-ago quarter.

Q1 consolidated gold revenue from its three operating mines jumped 44% Y/Y to $380M.

B2Gold maintains its 2020 production guidance of 1M-1.055M oz. at cash operating costs of $415-$455/oz.

Also, the company says it completed the drawdown of an additional $250M on its revolving credit facility, bringing the total amount drawn to $425M ($600M total available facility).