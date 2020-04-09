Yelp's (NYSE:YELP) cost cuts will include workforce reductions affecting about 1,000 employees and furloughs affecting an additional 1,100 workers.

Yelp cites the coronavirus lockdowns, which took a chunk out of add revenue at the end of the March quarter.

The company will also reduce salaries and indefinitely suspend buybacks under its share repurchase program.

Yelp expects to incur $8-10M in costs related to the restructuring plan.

The company had $491M in cash and equivalents at the end of March and is exploring additional ways to improve liquidity.