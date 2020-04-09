Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and collaboration partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announce that clinical trials across the U.S. and Europe evaluating their COVID-19 vaccine candidates may start as early as the end of the month.

They can potentially supply "millions" of doses by year-end and "hundreds of millions" by the end of 2021.

BioNTech will contribute multiple mRNA vaccine candidates while Pfizer will contribute its global vaccine R&D, regulatory, manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

Under the terms of the partnership, Pfizer will pay BioNTech $185M upfront, including a $113M equity investment, and up to $563M in milestones. Development costs will be equally shared (Pfizer will pay all cost initially, then BioNTech will repay its half during commercialization).