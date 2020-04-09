Oppenheimer sees XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) as undervalued at its current trading price.

"XPO appears relatively resilient given its e-commerce/consumer staples weighting, mitigating other end-market pressure in an economic downturn base-case or downside scenario," advises the firm.

XPO is also seen being positioned to deliver solid free cash flow and in healthy shape relating to debt covenants even in a meaningful downside scenario.

Oppenheimer adjusts its price target on the transportation/logistics stock to $85 based off lower earnings estimates.

XPO is flat in premarket trading at $63.99.