NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) achieves record revenue of $1M, up 270% Y/Y and record gross profit in March.

Revenue and gross profit continues to surge in April.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “We had over $3million in cash and inventory on hand at the end of March which means the company is perfectly poised to ride out the COVID-19 new economy. We are fortunate to be experiencing a major surge in our AR Ecommerce division to the point where we are hiring additional personnel to handle the incoming orders.

Press Release