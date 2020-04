via the Financial Times

A JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) spokesperson spins it as the bank devoting all resources to processing loan requests under the government's hastily put-together Paycheck Protection Program.

A cynic might note that the PPP scheme is turning into a nice profit center for the banks, and that the loans are fully guaranteed by the government. Why bother underwriting anything else - particularly if you expect declining asset values and a wave of bankruptcies soon to flood the U.S. court system.