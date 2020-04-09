Owing to COVD-19, George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF) is withdrawing the outlook for FY20 till there is clarity of the impact on the business segments.

The company's Loblaw segment is seeing increased demand as grocery and pharmacy are essential services. Choice Properties segment is seeing a hit as qualifying small businesses and independent tenants have requested rent relief and deferrals.

Weston Foods segment is seeing increased demand and the company is taking action to ensure the reliability of its supply chain.

Q1 earnings will be out on May 5,2020.