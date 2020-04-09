The Securities and Exchange Commission is providing business development companies additional flexibility, on a temporary basis, to issue and sell senior securities in order to provide capital to small and medium-sized businesses, including those with operations affected by COVID-19.

It will also allow BDCs to participate in investments in these companies alongside certain private funds that are affiliated with the BDC.

Today’s relief is subject to investor protection conditions, including specific requirements for obtaining an independent evaluation of the issuances’ terms and approval by a majority of a BDC's independent board members, the SEC said.

Selected BDC tickers: PSEC, MAIN, ARCC, AINV, HTGC, OCSL, OCSI, GAIN, FSK, NEWT

