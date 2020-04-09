Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) has priced its public offering of 4.75M common shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of ~2.38M common shares.

Each share of common stock is sold together with a warrant to purchase 0.50 of one common stock at a combined price of $0.95, for expected gross proceeds of ~$4.5M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 712,500 shares/warrants to purchase up to 356,250 common shares.

The three-year warrants will be exercisable at $1.20/common share.

Closing date is April 14.