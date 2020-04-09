Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) reports preliminary Q1 gold production rose 40% Y/Y to 115,949 oz., as output from the Olympias mine in Greece reached its highest levels in six quarters.

But Eldorado says total Q1 production was lower than planned, as elevated rainfall led to increased solution volumes; the company says the gold contained in excess solution will be recovered over the spring and summer months.

Operations at the Lamaque mine were temporarily moved to care and maintenance on March 23 to comply with Quebec's mandated Covid-19 restrictions, which had a modest impact on Q1 production.